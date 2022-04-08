April 24, 2022: Prayer for Ukraine and for Peace for the World

(LAST UPDATED: April 11, 2022)

>> Click here for Ukrainian translation.

>> View this news story as a pdf in English or French.

In solidarity with the Ukrainian Bishops of Canada we invite you to join with The Canadian Council of Churches on April 24, which is Pascha (Easter Sunday on the Julian calendar), to proclaim together that Christ is Risen, that love overcomes fear, and that life overcomes death and destruction.

We invite all worshipping communities to pray for peace and to ring your church bells at 12 noon your time (or offer some other liturgical action appropriate in your community) as a sign and celebration of hope.

Three Prayers for Ukraine

(Churches are invited to choose one.)

>> Printable bifold prayer cards (suitable for use in church bulletins) are available here. Also available in French and Ukrainian.

Prayer I

O God of love, we pray for the people of Ukraine,

the frail and the elderly,

the women and children who are left alone,

grieving families with loved ones who have fallen,

and the multitudes who have lost everything.

O God of peace, how we long that violence will cease,

that the machines of war,

will be transformed into implements of peace.

Be with the leaders of this world,

that their decisions will be keenly oriented

towards a just and lasting peace.

O God of compassion, open our hearts,

to care for the refugees who may come to our shores

and the needy stranger in our midst.

For Christ’s sake. Amen.

The Rev. Dr. Das Sydney, President,

The Canadian Council of Churches



Prayer II

O Lord God of powers, and God of our salvation, O God, who alone work wonders:

look down with mercy and compassion on Your humble servants,

and out of love for mankind hearken and have mercy on us and on the land of Ukraine.

Visit Your mercies and compassions upon Your humble servants,

those who defend Ukraine and her much-suffering people,

and hear us who fall down before Your deep compassion.

For You are the health and victory and salvation of them that put their hope in You,

and unto You do we send up glory: to the Father,

and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, now and ever,

and unto the ages of ages. Amen.

Adapted from the Byzantine liturgical tradition (“Prayer Service Sung in Times of War,” in Trebnyk, Book of Needs )



Prayer III

God of peace and justice,

we pray for the people of Ukraine

today.

We pray for peace and the laying down

of weapons.

We pray for all those who fear for

tomorrow,

that your Spirit of comfort would draw

near to them.

We pray for those with power over war

or peace,

for wisdom, discernment and

compassion to guide their decisions.

Above all, we pray for all your precious

children, at risk and in fear,

that you would hold and protect them.

We pray in the name of Jesus, the Prince

of Peace.

Amen.

Church of England Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Church of England Anglican Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

Additional Ideas for Observing the Day of Prayer for Ukraine and Peace for the World

Reading Psalm 34(35 Septuagint numbering)

Praying the Lord’s Prayer in the language(s) of our heart

Doing justice, loving one another as Christ loves us, and working for peace are central to the mission of God’s people in the world[1]

Remembering, this day and every day, all who suffer from violence, war and destruction

As we have been blessed, giving generously to the charity of your choice to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine and other areas of conflict in our common home

Organizing to assist and welcome the Ukrainians and others who have been uprooted from their communities and are now searching for a new place to call home

Ringing your church bells at 12:00 PM (local time zone) to proclaim that Christ is Risen, that life has overcome death, and that love has overcome fear

In Christ,

+ Lawrence (Huculak), Ukrainian Catholic Archeparch of Winnipeg, Metropolitan, UCC

+ Ilarion (Rudnyk), Bishop of Edmonton and the Western Eparchy, Locum Tenens of the Metropolitan Cathedral of the UOCC

+ David (Motiuk), Ukrainian Catholic Eparch of Edmonton,

Administrator of the New Westminster Eparchy, UCC

+ Andriy (Peshko), Bishop of Toronto and the Eastern Eparchy of the UOCC

+ Bryan (Bayda), Ukrainian Catholic Eparch of Saskatoon, Administrator of Toronto and Eastern Canada, UCC

Rev. Dr. Das Sydney, President, The Canadian Council of Churches

Pastor Peter Noteboom, General Secretary, The Canadian Council of Churches

[1] Principles of Peace, The Canadian Council of Churches. May 2018.